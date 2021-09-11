Time for potential to become reality

Gary Fitzgerald talks to Saints’ Piers Francis about the need to turn promise into probability

On thte attack: Piers Francis dives in to score for Northampton against London IrishPICTURE: Getty ImagesPIERS Francis claims it is time Northampton Saints turned the kind comments about their potential and promise into actually winning pots of silver.The 31-year-old utility back insists he and his team-mates should deliver the goods on the field and not fall short when the pressure is turned up.Chris Boyd’s men missed out on the play-offs by a long distance last season des...