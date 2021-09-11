Channon answers SOS from Pirates

NEWS EXTRABy SAM JACKSON

CORNISH PIRATES have had their SOS calls answered by Tom Channon after hooker Tom Cowan- Dickie agreed a loan move to Leicester Tigers.Channon, 30, announced in July that he would be leaving the Mennaye to move to Australia with his family after more than eight seasons with Pirates.But delays to Channon’s travel plans have seen the forward agree to return to Pirates until his departure date, allowing Cowan- Dickie’s loan to Leicester Tigers to be facilitated.“Because of the situation with the pandemic in Australia, Tom’s expecte...