This will be toughest season ever says Joyce

JOE Joyce is adamant Bristol Bears can make it third time lucky and exorcise their play-off demons.Two successive playoff defeats have fuelled the hunger for Pat Lam’s men to fulfil their huge squad potential.A mouth-watering opening home clash with Saracens is the perfect way to kick off the new campaign according to lock Joyce who says: “We seem to be lucky every year getting the first Friday night game under the flood lights. This time we have a 20,000-plus crowd so we are very much looking forward to it.”Joyce, who is recovering from a shouder injury, add...