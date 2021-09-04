DREAM TEAM

TOM PALMER, THE FORMER ENGLAND, LEEDS, WASPS & GLOUCESTER LOCK AND CURRENT VANNES FORWARDS COACH CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Mike Shelley –I played 190 games for Leeds and I was probably packing down behind Mike in 160 of them.2. Raphael Ibanez – A very tough choice between Raffa who I played with at Wasps and Richard Hibbard who I played with at Gloucester. Raffa was quite small for a modern hooker but was dynamic and very hard. The last of the onehanded throwing brigade.3. Phil Vickery – We arrived at Wasps at the same time, and ...