Howe puts boot in to swing win Quins way

Welsh Championship Cup round-upBy ROB COLE

BARGOED completed the double over Cross Keys in Pool A of the WRU Championship Cup as they followed up their 33-13 win at Pandy Park with an even more convincing 35-7 victory on home soil.It means Bargoed are now in control of Pool A with three wins from three and look well placed to go through to the next phase. They outscored Keys by five tries to one.Maesteg Quins notched a notable double over Neath as they backed up their home win over the side celebrating its 150 anniversary this season with a 16-13 triumph at The Gnoll. The hero for...