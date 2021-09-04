Drake connecting dots at Warriors

By PAUL REES

Last league win: Worcester beat London Irish on opening day of 2020-21 seasonPICTURES: Getty ImagesWORCESTER have become accustomed to campaigns in the Premiership disintegrating but their head coach Jonathan Thomas is confident his Warriors will remain connected this season after a shakeup of his management team.David Drake started work this summer as strength and conditioning coach with Thomas pointing out that the aim was not just to make players more powerful through gym sessions but make that work fit into how he wants the team to perform on the pitch.“The...