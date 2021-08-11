Reigning Premiership champions Harlequins have announced the addition of Tongan back row Viliami Taulani to their squad ahead of their title defence this season.

The back-five forward, 24, is to head to the Stoop to join up with former coach Tabai Matson fresh from facing the All Blacks and Samoa this summer.

In and around the Counties Manakau squad over recent Mitre 10 Cup campaigns, Taulani stepped up to the Chiefs squad and made two appearances in their recent Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa seasons.

“I’m stoked to be joining Harlequins, the 2020/21 Premiership Champions,” said Taulani, one of 15 debutants who faced the All Blacks in July. “Coming from a small nation like Tonga, there were very few opportunities to live out my dream. I have had awesome opportunities in New Zealand, having played for Counties Manukau since 2016 and with the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

“However, I am looking forward to meeting new teammates, developing my skills from a fantastic coaching setup, getting the chance to play in Premiership, and the opportunities that being part of Harlequins will bring for myself and my family.

“Quins are a world-famous team with a clear culture and identity. I’m excited to become part of that and put my best foot forward. I’m looking forward to working under Tabai Matson again, too. Tabai is a great coach and someone I know will help Quins to go to the next level.”

“It’s great to welcome Viliami to Harlequins,” said Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson. “He is a player I came to know during my time in New Zealand and has a great ability to put his team on the front foot.

“He is a guy that plays some abrasive rugby and will fit in well with how we like to do things at Harlequins. We’re looking forward to seeing him play the Harlequins Way.”