England Women have announced the appointment of Louis Deacons as their new forwards coach, taking over as long-term replacement of Richard Blaze.

Blaze left Simon Middleton’s programme last April to join Wasps, with Mark Luffman assuming the role on an interim basis. Deacon joins the Red Roses from Coventry RFC where he has been forwards coach since the 2017/18 season.

He takes his place in the Red Roses’ coaching set up alongside head coach Simon Middleton, backs coach Scott Bemand and Amy Turner, England’s nominated coach for World Rugby’s coaching internship programme.

Prior to his stint with Coventry RFC Deacon had coaching roles with England men’s U20s, the Spanish national team and in the Leicester Tigers community department.



In his playing career Deacon won 29 caps for England and was involved in Rugby World Cup 2011. He is a six-time Premiership winner and two-time European Cup winner with Leicester Tigers having made 274 appearances for the club.



He said: “I’m very excited to be taking up this role. It’ll be a new challenge for me and while I have enjoyed my time with Coventry I am looking forward to working with Simon, Scott and Amy as part of the Red Roses coaching team.



“There’s such a lot of talent in the playing group and this role will give me the opportunity to continue to develop my coaching.



“It’s a big year for the Red Roses coming up with Rugby World Cup in 2022 and I can’t wait to get started and help build towards that.”



Of the appointment England Women head coach Simon Middleton said: “Louis has had a fantastic club and international career and is a consummate professional.



“He’s incredibly experienced in the aspects of the role that we need to focus on, including set piece but he also has a diversity in his coaching. His playing background and coaching background make him the perfect fit and we’re looking forward to working with him.



“I also want to thank Mark Luffman for his fantastic support and professionalism over the period he’s been with us as forwards coach. Mark has been integral to us winning the Six Nations, regaining and maintaining our position as number one in the world and remaining unbeaten over the period he’s been working with us.



“On behalf of all players and staff, I’d like thank him for all of his support and wish him all the best going forward.”