EDDIE Jones is to lose yet another key member of his backroom team with England head analyst Joe Lewis set to follow experienced assistant coach John Mitchell out of the Twickenham door.

The highly-rated Lewis is set to join the Scarlets. Lewis, who originally comes from Builth Wells, has been a key component of Jones’ backroom team since 2017. He will return to Parc y Scarlets where he previously worked for four years.

Jones has lost large numbers of his key support staff just two years out from the 2023 World Cup in France and is working overtime to recruit new men to work alongside him...