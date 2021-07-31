THE Scarlets are set to bring Corey Baldwin back to Welsh rugby with the former Wales U20 star returning to Llanelli from Exeter Chiefs.

Baldwin left the Scarlets for the Gallagher Premiership last season but has struggled for consistent game time at Sandy Park due to the strength of the Exeter squad.

Before leaving the Scarlets, the Llandeilo product was seen as one of the most promising prospects in the Welsh game with Wales coach Wayne Pivac a big admirer when he was in charge in Llanelli.

Having been born in Surrey there were concerns Baldwin would change his international allegiance to ...