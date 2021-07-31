Dai fears more will follow Hill to riches in Japan

NEWS EXTRABy ALEX BYWATER

CARDIFF director of rugby Dai Young admits he is concerned more players could follow Cory Hill out of Welsh rugby’s exit door in favour of big money moves abroad.The Arms Park outfit confirmed on Friday that Wales lock Hill, below, has left Wales’ capital region with immediate effect for what TRP understands is a lucrative transfer to Japan.Hill’s decision means he has not only walked out on Cardiff but also the riches of Test rugby because he will not be able to represent Wales while playing in the Far East.The money on offer in the ...