Morne still Boks’ record man

RUGBY MATTERSBRENDAN GALLAGHER

MORNE Steyn, still in the Boks long squad although unused in the series thus far, is usually best remembered as the man who broke the Lions hearts in 2009 by kicking that long-range penalty in the last minute to steer the Boks home in that epic second Test in Pretoria.I rather fancy his defining moment wasn’t against the Lions however – that came five week later on August 1 in Durban against New Zealand when he landed all 31 points in their 31-19 win over the All Blacks.Eight penalties, a converted try and right at the death he hit...