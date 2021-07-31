Pumas’ Sevens system offers pathway to top

RUGBY MATTERSA weekly look at the game’s other talking pointsBRENDAN GALLAGHER

THE Men’s Sevens tournament in Tokyo this week was by any criteria a cracker, deservedly won by Fiji with their usual array of dashers and strong men we know next to nothing about but who produce box office rugby to light up our lives. Where do they all come from and why do we not treasure them and their rugby-daft nation much more?It was a doubly strange experience this time around because with the Sevens circuit closing down for the best part of 15 Covid-infected months we knew even less...