Sale Sharks confirm Nick Schonert switch from Worcester

Sale Sharks have secured the signing of prop Nick Schonert from Gallagher Premiership rivals Worcester Warriors ahead of the 2021-22 season.

As exclusively revealed by The Rugby Paper on April 25, the tighthead has completed a switch to the AJ Bell Stadium on a three-year contract.

Schonert, 29, becomes a direct replacement for WillGriff John after his departure to the Scarlets.

Durban born, the prop was called up to the England squad on two occasions by Eddie Jones during his time with Worcester.

The first time came in 2017 for the tour of Argentina but he did not feautre, while a year later he was a late withdrawal from the squad on the eve of England’s uncapped match against the Barbarians

“I’m so excited to be part of such an incredible group here at the Sharks. At the stage I am at in my career I felt that it was the right time for a change in direction and for me to take myself out of my comfort zone,” he told in a statement released by the club.

“When I got the call from Sale in March it felt like the stars had aligned and I genuinely had to pinch myself to check if I wasn’t dreaming.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this squad and just hope I can add value wherever I can.”

“We’re so excited to welcome Nick to Sale Sharks. He’s been one of the leading props in the Premiership for many years and we can’t wait to see Sharky pull on a Sharks shirt,” said Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

“We’ve lost three props so we knew we had to strengthen our front row options. Nick was one of our main targets and we’re confident he has the ability to play a big role for us this season.”