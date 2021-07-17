Smit: ‘Gigantic’ series will leave its legacy

FORMER South Africa captain John Smit has predicted that the Lions series will go the same way as the Six Nations and feature some amazing rugby even in the absence of fans.

Smit skippered the Springboks when they lifted the World Cup for the second time in 2007 and then led the team to a 2-1 series victory against the Lions in 2009.

“This three-Test series is going to have only the rugby to make it memorable and leave some kind of legacy, because there won’t be fans,” said Smit.

“There won’t be interaction; there won’t be the mixing together and forming friendships and bonds. But I think th...