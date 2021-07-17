Samoa secure their spot in France

SAMOA booked their place in England’s 2023 World Cup pool with a 79-28 aggregate win over Tonga.Samoa won yesterday’s second leg 37-15 in Hamilton, running in four tries.Victory takes Samoa’s record in Rugby World Cup qualification matches against Tonga to nine victories and one defeat, and means they will feature in Pool D alongside England, Japan, Argentina and the Americas 2 qualifier.“It’s very satisfying, the last four weeks have been building to this game,” Samoa captain Michael Alaalatoa, above, said.“We made it hard for ourse...