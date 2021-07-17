Samoa secure their spot in France

SAMOA booked their place in England’s 2023 World Cup pool with a 79-28 aggregate win over Tonga.Samoa won yesterday’s second leg 37-15 in Hamilton, running in four tries.Victory takes Samoa’s record in Rugby World Cup qualification matches against Tonga to nine victories and one defeat, and means they will feature in Pool D alongside England, Japan, Argentina and the Americas 2 qualifier.“It’s very satisfying, the last four weeks have been building to this game,” Samoa captain Michael Alaalatoa, above, said.“We made it hard for ourse...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login