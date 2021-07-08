Homecoming for ex-NFL convert Christian Scotland-Williamson

Christian Scotland-Williamson has completed his return to rugby union after a three-year stint in the NFL by signing for Harlequins.

As exclusively revealed by The Rugby Paper on May 30, the former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end will pick up his rugby career with the current Premiership champions.

The 28-year-old becomes Harlequins fifth signing ahead of the new season beginning in September, joining hooker Jack Walker, centre Huw Jones, fly-half Tommaso Allan and wing Nick David in moving to the Stoop.

“It is an extremely exciting time for me to be stepping back into rugby,” Scotland-Williamson said.

“To come back and play for the Premiership Champions is a fantastic opportunity. I have had some time to think about my next step and have watched the team go from strength to strength.

“The Club has a group of talented players and you can see the culture is starting to produce some eye-catching results.

“I have learned some valuable lessons from my time in America and am coming back to rugby with a different perspective. Performing on the highest stage is a privilege and one I don’t take for granted.

“Harlequins play an attractive brand of rugby and play the game the right way. I am looking forward to working with the Coaches to take another step forward in my career.”

Scotland-Williams left Worcester in late 2017 to head Stateside as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway programme, which offers concessions to teams to take on board promising NFL athletes.

The lock-turned-tight-end occupied a place on the Steelers 90-man roster in two seasons, in which he spent time on the team’s practice squad after missing out on selection to the final 53-man roster

He did appear in four pre-season matches but did not register a catch.

Welcoming Scotland-Williamson, Harlequins scrum coach Adam Jones said: “Christian is a fantastic athlete with strong roots in rugby. We’re pleased he has chosen to make his return to rugby with Quins, I know he is itching to get into the environment during pre-season and hit the ground running.

“Christian has had a wonderful chance to experience the NFL over the last few years off the back of impressing during his time with Worcester and I’m sure he’ll bring that experience into our team and contribute well to our levelling up as a team. We’re looking forward to seeing him rip into training and add to the competition and quality with have in the second row.”