England rule Bath flanker Miles Reid out of summer schedule

Miles Reid has become the latest uncapped player to withdraw from England’s summer training squad through injury.

The Bath flanker will miss this weekend’s England ‘A’ match against Scotland ‘A’, plus next month’s two Tests versus USA and Canada due to a facial injury.

Reid, 23, enjoyed his best Premiership season to date in Bath’s back row this season, as he finished fourth in the league’s tackle count charts with 218.

An RFU spokesperson said: “Miles Reid has a facial bone fracture in training so he will be out for the England summer series. It’s a bit too soon to put the timescale on it.

“He is being further looked at today but he will definitely be out of the summer series.”

Reid is not be the only player who will be denied a possible England debut this summer following a knee injury suffered by Newcastle’s Sean Robinson ruling him out for the summer.

And while the Falcons lock was replaced by Reid’s Bath teammate Josh McNally, a replacement for the former Beechen Cliff pupil has not been announced.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Manu Tuilagi would also miss the series with a ‘minor’ hamstring injury.

“It’s a slight hamstring injury,” said Jones. “He will be out for a couple of weeks. He won’t be playing this series. We have been really pleased with his progress.

“It has been positive for him that he has come back from his achilles to play with such vim and vigour and has been outstanding.

“It’s just a small little setback allowing him to have a really good pre-season and we expect him back next year in very good condition so very positive, very positive.”