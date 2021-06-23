Lions flanker Hamish Watson ruled out of Murrayfield clash

Justin Tipuric will start at openside flanker for the British & Irish Lions against Japan after Hamish Watson was ruled out through a concussion.

The Scotland back row had been selected by head coach Warren Gatland for his Lions debut ahead of Saturday’s clash at Murrayfield.

But Watson will now play no part after he suffered a concussion in training on Tuesday.

This allows Tipuric the chance to start the first match of a nine-match schedule for the Lions, which will see three Tests against the Springboks commence from July 24 to August 7.

Taulupe Faletau is promoted into the matchday-23 in Tipuric’s place in a squad which features a total of eight Welshmen.

Following the match at the home of Scottish rugby, the Lions will fly to South Africa on Sunday.

They will take on the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park on July 3 to kick off a run of four matches against provincial sides and a South Africa ‘A’ team.

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808

5. Alun Wyn Jones – Captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales) #786

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, England) #819

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

23. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816