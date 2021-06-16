Gloucester back row Ruan Ackermann goes under the knife

Gloucester back row Ruan Ackermann will undergo a rehabilitation programme over the close season after he required surgery on a toe injury sustained against London Irish.

The South African made 18 appearances for the Cherry and Whites this season and underwent an operation on his toe on Tuesday.

25-year-old Ackermann will now work with the medical staff at Gloucester over the summer in the hope of being fully fit for the new Premiership season on September 17.

Ackermann and captain Lewis Ludlow were without regular back row partner Jake Polledri for the vast majority of the 2020-21 campaign, after the Italian suffered a major knee injury on international duty in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said in April of Polledri’s recovery: “It was a significant injury he had, he has had various bits and pieces done, a few operations and seen different specialists.

“He is working extremely hard. He is around the place, he is very positive which is a credit to Jake but we won’t see him in the next couple of months.

“He is walking around and in the gym.”