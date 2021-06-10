Eddie Jones names England squad for summer training camp

Eddie Jones has named a 34-player England squad as they begin preparations for their summer series of fixtures.



The squad will meet up at The Lensbury on Monday June 14 for a five-day training camp.



With 12 English players involved in the British and Irish Lions squad and the Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists (Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Sale Sharks) unavailable for selection, Jones has named 21 uncapped players.

After his visit to Kingston Park at the weekend to witness Newcastle’s 24-14 victory over Worcester, Jones has selected five players from the north-east’s flagship club.

Hooker Jamie Blamire, back-five forward Sean Robinson, prop Trevor Davison, No.8 Callum Chick and winger Adam Radwan are all selected.

Like Falcons, Leicester Tigers also have a strong presence in the pack picked by Jones.

Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, George Martin and uncapped lock Harry Wells are all called up, along with the uncapped duo of Dan Kelly and Freddie Steward.

Loosehead Genge is the most experienced player in the squad with 28 caps, with London Irish’s Tom Parton, Bath’s Miles Reid and Wasps wing Josh Bassett other notable names who could make their England debuts.



An updated squad will reconvene on Sunday June 20, ahead of the England A fixture against Scotland A at Welford Road, Leicester (June 27, 2pm KO). Gallagher Premiership finalists will not be available for selection for this squad.



Following the final, Jones will further update his squad for England’s two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium in July.



They will first host USA (Sunday July 4, 2pm KO), before taking on Canada in their final fixture on Saturday July 10 (3pm KO).



All three matches will be shown live on Channel 4.



Jones said: “This is the first squad of three and we’ll include players from the other clubs where appropriate, when they become available. We’ve also given some of our senior players the chance to get some important rest and recovery time after back-to-back seasons, and with no proper pre-season.

“For this group it’s a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon.



“There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. We’re really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them. They have the opportunity to take on the world.”

England 2021 summer training squad

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped)



Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)