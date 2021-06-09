Harlequins list players who will be leaving this summer

Harlequins have released details of the players who will be leaving Twickenham Stoop when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Nathan Earle, Ben Tapuai and Tevita ‘Tex’ Cavubati are among the names who will be released, in addition to the already known departures of Mike Brown, Scott Baldwin, James Lang, Glen Young, and Michele Campagnaro.

The Rugby Paper reported last month that wing Earle was the subject of interest from Pro D2 champions Perpignan.

Former Quins coach Toby Booth is also interested in rivalling the Top 14-bound club for the services of Earle.

Brett Herron, Elia Elia and Martin Landajo are the other confirmed departures at the Premiership club.

General manager Billy Millard said: “I want to thank all of our departing players for everything they have given to the Famous Quarters during their time at Quins.

“On behalf of all our staff – it has been a pleasure to work alongside these eleven guys on the pitch or outside of rugby and we say goodbye to some good friends and great players and we wish them nothing but the best.

“The Stoop will always be their home – once a Quin, always a Quin!”

Confirmed list of departing players at Harlequins:

Scott Baldwin (Worcester Warriors)

Tevita Cavubati

Mike Brown (Newcastle Falcons)

James Lang (Edinburgh)

Martin Landajo

Glen Young (Edinburgh)

Ben Tapuai

Nathan Earle

Elia Elia

Michele Campagnaro (Colomiers)

Brett Herron