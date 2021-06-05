Saint Sleightholme leads charge for Vesty’s young guns

By GARY FITZGERALD

Gas: Ollie SleightholmOLLIE Sleightholme has the mental strength as well as the blistering speed to thrive on the top international stage.Northampton may have missed out on the play-offs but wing Sleightholme is expected to get the chance of a busy summer as one of Eddie Jones’ “fresh and energetic” squad.And if the 21-year-old flyer gets his chance to take the final step up the England ladder to the seniors having already starred at junior level, he will not let anyone down, says Saints attack coach Sam Vesty.Jones saw up close at Frankli...