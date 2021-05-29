Sale 22-12 Bristol: And that’s just the start says Sanderson!

THE Sharks put a venomous bite on Bristol to secure their first appearance in the Premiership play-offs for 15 years as the fans returned to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Sale repelled everything the Bears threw at them in a bone-crunching 0-0 first half which showed that rugby doesn’t need a tryfest to be absorbingly nail-biting.

Then they turned the tide, scoring three tries in a ten-minute spell after Bristol’s Semi Radradra was sin-binned as they won the battle off the bench to leave Bristol still needing to ensure a home play-off semi-final.

Despite seeing his side beaten, Bears director of rug...