Harlequins 44-33 Bath: Quins secure play-off spot in ten-try thriller

HARLEQUINS – looking in all sorts of grief earlier this season – clinched their place in the play-offs with yet another spectacular victory which underlined their box office reputation.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround, hugely entertaining to watch, and this win was the start of a massive weekend for the club with their women’s side contesting the Premier 15s final against Saracens this afternoon.

It wasn’t a flawless afternoon – they are still conceding too many tries for comfort and Marcus Smith enjoyed a thoroughly miserable afternoon off the tee – but they have X-factor players and a...