Manu Tuilagi to return to action this weekend for Sale Sharks

Manu Tuilagi will make his long-awaited return to action for Sale Sharks on Friday night following eight months on the sidelines due to the Achilles tendon tear he suffered at Franklin’s Gardens in September.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson has named the England international Tuilagi in an experienced matchday 23 as the Sharks prepare to face table-toppers Bristol Bears at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Following an emphatic victory over Bath in Round 19, Sanderson opts to limit his rotation policy in favour of consistency as the Sharks look to secure their first play-off spot in 15 years this weekend.

Bevan Rodd, Akker van der Merwe and Coenie Oosthuizen make up an unchanged front-row after the trio’s impressive display at the Rec, while Cobus Wiese combines with compatriot Jean-Luc du Preez in the second-row for the first time.

Ben Curry returns to the Sharks starting XV after a successful comeback from injury versus Bath. The flanker lines up alongside twin brother Tom and towering Springbok number eight Daniel du Preez.

Academy graduate Connor Doherty gets the nod from Sanderson this weekend and takes his place alongside Sam James in the Sharks’ midfield.

The homegrown duo have in-form wingers Byron McGuigan and Marland Yarde at their disposal out wide, with the steady head of Luke James controlling the backfield from full-back.

Curtis Langdon joins Valery Morozov and James Harper as front-row replacements for the visit of the league leaders, whilst James Phillips and Cameron Neild provide further options in the pack for the Sharks’ coaching team.

The promising Raffi Quirke keeps his spot as replacement scrum-half as Sale look to upset the Premiership leaders in Salford. The England U20 star joins returnees Robert du Preez and Manu Tuilagi on an all-star Sharks bench.

Meanwhile, Bristol make three changes for the visit to Sale Sharks on Friday evening.

Piers O’Conor and Jake Woolmore return to the starting line-up ahead of the Round 20 Premiership clash, while Fitz Harding is included in the back-row.

Pat Lam’s men can secure a home semi-final with victory at the AJ Bell Stadium, a venue where Bristol haven’t won since 2017.

Harry Thacker is listed among the replacements and could make his first competitive outing since the European Challenge Cup final in October 2020, while Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro returns to the matchday squad for the first time since February.

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears

Sale: 15 Luke James, 14 Byron McGuigan, 13 Sam James, 12 Connor Doherty, 11 Marland Yarde, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Bevan Rodd, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 4 Cobus Wiese, 5 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Ben Curry, 7 Tom Curry (c), 8 Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Valery Morozov, 18 James Harper, 19 James Phillips, 20 Cameron Neild, 21 Raffi Quirke, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Manu Tuilagi

Bristol: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Piers O’Conor, 11 Max Malins, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Andy Uren; 1 Jake Woolmore, 2 Jake Kerr, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Dave Attwood, 5 Chris Vui (c), 6 Fitz Harding, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Nathan Hughes

Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Yann Thomas, 18 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19 Ed Holmes, 20 Jake Heenan, 21 Tom Kessell, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Siale Piutau