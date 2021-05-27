RFU cuts move Jersey Reds to consider switch to French rugby

Jersey Reds have explored the possibility of leaving English rugby behind and switching to French competition, as a result of substantial cuts to Championship funding by the RFU.

Reds chairman Mark Morgan has said the impact of receiving a mere £80,000 in support from the RFU, an 82% cut from the sum paid in the 2019 season (£455,000), had led to exploring a switch to the second tier of French rugby.

Pro D2 clubs receive around £2m in funding from the Ligue Nationale Rugby (LNR) and its partners, as well as cash incentives being available to based on the selection of homegrown academy players.

But while the LNR may offer financial stability, the logistical maze Jersey would have to negotiate may prove to be too complex according to Morgan.

In an interview with Jersey Evening Post, he said: “It is an idea we’ve looked at before, but logistically it is a problem.

“We’re much closer to France geographically than we are to England but it just won’t work at the moment, and the reason it won’t work is that even before Covid, there just aren’t the linkages into France.

“I’m also not convinced either that currently the French would be too interested in having an English RFU team in their league structure.”

Jersey were promoted to the Championship in 2012 and currently lie seventh in the standings.

The likelihood of a Championship season taking place this year had looked doubtful after London Scottish opted out in February. This came after the Exiles rejected the offer of a government loan from its Sports Winter Survival Package.

Doncaster Knights and Ampthill did the same and instead raised money through crowdfunding campaigns to help cover costs of testing.

This has led to fierce criticism of the RFU, with Morgan telling The Rugby Paper last year the union had acted ‘irresponsible’.

“Championship clubs have been trying for months to get clarity around funding following the end of the current funding agreement this summer. To be presented with this fait accompli when teams are already hiring for next season is immoral and irresponsible.

“There has been zero consultation, engagement, nor explanation before the announcement and no vision for the future of the Championship was provided. With Bill Sweeney’s heralded business background, this is astonishingly poor execution.”