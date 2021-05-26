Reuben Bird-Tulloch finds new club after being among quartet to leave Saints

Reuben Bird-Tulloch has agreed to join Ealing Trailfinders ahead of the 2021-22, after being named amongst four players who will leave Northampton Saints.

Centre Bird-Tulloch made the switch to Franklin’s Gardens in 2019 after coming through the academy at Saracens, and is joined by Tommy Mathews, Ryan Olowofela and Tui Uru in leaving Saints this summer.

A former captain of England U16 and U17, Bird-Tulloch made four appearances for Saints.

“I’m massively excited for the opportunity to join Ealing Trailfinders and hopefully help contribute to the team moving forward,” said Bird-Tulloch, 22.

“It looks like an ambitious and exciting place to be, which is great especially for a young player like myself and I can’t wait to get going during pre-season.”

“He’s an exciting young talent, who’s going to give us great options in the midfield going into the new season,” Ealing Trailfinders director of rugby, Ben Ward said.

“Reuben has shown great ability in his time at both Saracens and Northampton, and since then with his loan spells in the Championship. We can’t wait to see what he can achieve at the club over the coming years.”

As for Mathews, Olowofela and Uru, who share 15 senior appearances for Saints between them, they depart Saints with Chris Boyd’s best wishes.

“Reuben, Tommy, Ryan, and Tui have all had a positive influence on our group, both on and off the pitch,” said Northampton director of rugby Boyd.

“All four are ambitious guys who need more playing time to progress, but for now they remain dedicated to training to help the squad finish this season as strongly as possible.”