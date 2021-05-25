Chris Boyd brings out the best in his English coaches

CHRIS Boyd is doing his bit for the future of English coaching according to one of his protégés at Northampton Saints.

The New Zealander, 62, arrived at Franklin’s Gardens in 2018 and now has a group of young staff working under him and digesting his knowledge.

Last year Phil Dowson (forwards), Sam Vesty (attack) and Matt Ferguson (scrum) all signed new deals at Northampton while Ian Vaas (defence) hooked up in January 2020 from Montpellier.

And former England back row Dowson insists the young coaching group have been given their head by the experienced boss.

“Chris is brilliant in terms ...