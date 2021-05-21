Bath confirm Dempsey to depart as part of coaching shake-up

Attack and backs coach Girvan Dempsey will be leaving Bath at the end of the season when his contract expires.

As exclusively revealed by The Rugby Paper on January 24, Dempsey will be replaced by former Bath academy coach David Williams who is a close friend of head coach Neal Hatley.

Bath’s attack has been bang average in the try-scoring stakes with their total of 52 aligning with the Premiership average of 53.1.

Former full-back Dempsey joined the Blue, Black and White in 2018 after having been a key part of the success at Leinster, including in Europe winning the Champions Cup.

But he will be replaced by Williams who held a two-year stint at the Rec between 2012 and 2014, and has additional experience with the Sharks, Southern Kings and Kobelco Steelers.

Bath director of rugby, Stuart Hooper said: “He is an outstanding person inside and out. I want to thank him for everything he has given to the xlub in his three seasons with us.

“He, like all of us, is judged on the 80 but it is his attention to detail in the 10,000 minutes that is a true reflection of his character.

“Girvan will be missed by everyone and we all wish him the success he deserves in his next venture.”

Bath share the joint-worst defensive record in the Premiership with Worcester Warriors, having conceded 72 tries, but their focus is on reviving their attack after having Danny Cipriani arrive to train with the squad at the start of last week.

Dempsey added: “Bath is a very special place and I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bath Rugby.

“I’d like to thank Stuart (Hooper), all the players and staff for the warm welcome they afforded me and my family.

“I also want to thank our brilliant supporters, who we have sadly missed down at the Rec.

“I leave having forged many great friendships and with a lot of happy memories.

“I’m really looking forward to a new chapter and I wish everyone at Bath Rugby every success for the future.”