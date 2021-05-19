Glasgow Warriors centurion Chris Fusaro to retire at the end of the season

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland flanker Chris Fusaro has announced that he will be retiring from professional rugby at the end of the 2020-21 season, as the openside calls time on a 11-year career.

Part of the squad which won Warriors their maiden PRO12 title in 2015, Fusaro amassed 183 outings for the Scottish club to rank third in their all-time appearances records behind Rob Harley and Ryan Wilson.

The 31-year-old first turned out for the Warriors in February 2010, starting at openside against Cardiff Blues at Firhill.

His standout campaign in 2011/12 saw him do the double at the club’s end-of-season Awards Dinner, claiming both the Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season prizes before going on to notch his 100th appearance in 2015.

The flanker earned four caps for Scotland during his career as he now looks ahead to life after rugby.

“The years are full of nothing but the best of memories, and it is hard to put into words my gratitude to everyone who has helped me make them,” Fusaro said.

“To all my coaches at Glasgow who gave me the opportunities to play for a team who take immense pride in what it means to represent the Warriors, thank you.

“To the fans at Firhill and then Scotstoun who have given us incredible support over the years, without you our team wouldn’t be where it is today.

“To all my brothers, past and present, the memories I’ve made with you, on and off the pitch, will last a lifetime. I’ll miss the feeling after a game when you look around and know that everyone has given everything, although the not being sore part might be quite nice…

“Last of all, my long-suffering wife, Katie. Thank you for being there for the whole journey, for the many ups and down, for keeping me smiling and grounded along the way and for singlehandedly bringing up our kids whilst I was away doing what I loved.”

Never was a backwards step taken 😤



Congratulations on a brilliant career, Chris.#OnceAWarriorAlwaysAWarrior pic.twitter.com/rYApvR08xA — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) May 19, 2021

Head coach Danny Wilson added: “Chris is a player who has shown excellent commitment to the club both on and off the field.

“He’s a well respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for the club this season.

“He is a true Warrior, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Glasgow Warriors Managing Director Al Kellock paid his own personal tribute, saying: “I’d like to congratulate Chris on all that he has achieved in an outstanding rugby career.

“He has set standards at Glasgow Warriors for over a decade and had an enormous impact on the club and all those who have been connected to it.

“On a personal level he has been a great support to me over many years in various guises and for that I can’t thank him enough.

“I wish Chris, Katie and the kids all the very best in the next chapter and look forward to having them back at Scotstoun to allow the supporters to show how much he has meant to them.”