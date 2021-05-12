Wasps sign member of TRP’s Championship Dream Team

Wasps have confirmed the signing of Doncaster Knights captain Robin Hislop ahead of the 2021-22 season.

As revealed by The Rugby Paper on January 10, the loosehead prop was in negotiations to join the Premiership club due to head coach Lee Blackett’s desire to bolster his front row.

Hislop, a two-time inductee in TRP’s annual Championship Dream Team, has led Doncaster to an impressive season in the second tier as the closest rivals to the top two of Ealing Trailfinders and Saracens.

The former Scotland U20, Edinburgh and Rotherham Titans forward will now move permanently to the Premiership after a loan spell at Saracens towards the end of last season.

Wasps Men’s head Coach Blackett said: “We are delighted to sign ‘Bomber’ for next season.

“I really enjoyed my time with him at Rotherham, and I am really looking forward to working with him again at Wasps.

“Bomber has been one of the standout props in the Championship for quite a while now and he will really add to our front row options for next season.”

Hislop added: “I’m delighted to be joining Wasps, they are a big club, that play a great brand of rugby.

“I’m looking forward to testing myself back at that higher level on a daily basis and adding value to the squad.

“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity for me and my family.”