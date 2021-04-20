Mark McCall among ten coaching staff to sign new Saracens contracts

Saracens have announced new contract extensions to the vast majority of their coaching staff, including director of rugby Mark McCall.

A club statement says that all staff who have signed extensions have committed their ‘long-term future’ to Saracens.

McCall will remain at the Championship club for a further four years, with head coach Joe Shaw, backs coach Kevin Sorrell, forwards coach Ian Peel, senior rugby & mental skills coach Dan Vickers and performance director Phil Morrow all signing up to new terms running till the end of the 2024-25 season.

Coming off ending Doncaster’s unbeaten run in the Championship, winning 50-15 at Castle Park on Sunday, the five-time Premiership champions also wrapped up extensions with head of recruitment Nick Kennedy and psychology consultant David Jones.

Saracens chief executive Lucy Wray said: “At Saracens we talk a lot about family and what that means to us. When things got really tough, that family stuck together like never before.

“We believe in the importance of relationships, cohesion and having the best possible people at the helm to help our players get the most out of themselves and develop as great people as well as great players.

“Mark is always the first to give others the limelight, but it should never be underestimated what an outstanding DOR he is and the incredible service he has already given. I could single out every individual mentioned above as to how much they bring and mean to this organisation.

“As we turn a corner and start the next chapter of the Saracens journey, we couldn’t be happier to announce that such key people have committed their long-term loyalty to the club.”

McCall commented: “Firstly I’d like to thank Lucy and the board for placing their trust in us.

“This club means a huge amount to us all and to have the opportunity to continue our work is a real privilege.

“I consider myself very fortunate to work alongside a group of people who are so enthusiastic and forward thinking and we are all excited about what the future holds for the club.”