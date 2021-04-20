Bristol Bears missing key trio for Exeter showdown

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam has confirmed Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall and Semi Radradra will all sit out Friday’s Premiership clash against Exeter Chiefs.

The two leading teams in the Premiership standings meet at Ashton Gate to renew their rivalry, with Exeter in position to defend their title while Bristol are hoping to go all the way after losing to Wasps in the semi-final stage last season.

The hosts will be missing their half-back duo of Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy and scrum-half Harry Randall due to shoulder injuries, Lam revealed in an update on how his squad are shaping up.

With the game coming too soon for Radradra (ankle) to be in contention for selection.

“He had a scan, and fortunately there was nothing serious, but it might be a couple of weeks before Callum is back,” Lam said.

“Harry Randall did his AC (shoulder joint) after the Bordeaux game. He will play again this season, but certainly not for a couple of weeks.

“Semi hurt his ankle in that Bordeaux (Champions Cup) game. He is not far away. He would probably be back next weekend, but we don’t have a game so he should be ready for the Bath game.”

Premiership leaders Bristol are currently twelve points clear at the top, with Exeter in second, just ahead of Sale Sharks and Harlequins.

They are within touching distance of confirming a play-off place and there appears every chance that Friday’s encounter could prove a dress rehearsal for the Premiership final at Twickenham in late June.

Lam added: “They [Exeter] are always a dangerous team. They are European champions, they are Premiership champions. They are the team. Rob (Baxter, the Exeter boss) has done a tremendous job. I was so pleased for them last season and what they achieved.”