Exeter 22-34 Leinster: Chiefs falter after fast start against brilliant Irish

REIGNING European champions Exeter, save for an inspired opening salvo, were well and truly beaten by past masters Leinster who will tackle the French giants single handed in the semi-finals at the end of the month.

The four-time former winners of the European Cup kept cool to came back from 14-0 down. They tighten their defence, in which MOM Robbie Henshaw was brilliant, to nullify Exeter in virtually every department.

In so doing they recorded their fifth straight win over the Chiefs in Europe, and bear in mind this was achieved after Johnny Sexton departed with yet another knock to the h...