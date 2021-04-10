‘Give WRU cash to regions, not hotel builders’

By STEFFAN THOMAS

Low point: Scarlets thrashed by SaleSCARLETS chairman Simon Muderack has outlined a way out of the Covid-19 crisis for the Welsh regions but admits he is concerned by a lack of clarity over playing budgets.Wales’ four professional sides currently find themselves in a state of uncertainty with their 2021/22 season budgets yet to be decided and a £20m loan from NatWest hanging over their heads.On the field, all four teams crashed out of Europe to English sides. The Scarlets were hammered by Sale Sharks and the results again shone a light on the struggle...