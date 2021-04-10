PRO16 Boks will be fit and fearsome for Rainbow Cup warns Aled

Benefit: Aled WaltersSOUTH Africa’s giant World Cup-winning Springboks will face the best of the Celtic nations in prime physical condition and can take the new Guinness PRO16 by storm.That’s the view of Aled Walters – the man who got the southern hemisphere side into the right shape to claim global glory in 2019.After abandoning Super Rugby and its long travel periods over different time zones, South African sides Stormers, Bulls, Lions and Sharks will play in the northern hemisphere moving forwards.It will start with the Rainbow Cup which begins this mont...