JERSEY Reds have boosted their forward options after bringing in Glasgow prop Adam Nicol and Worcester lock James Scott.Nicol, 23, has agreed an initial season-long loan before a permanent move this summer on a 12-month deal.Scott, 21, is the third player from Worcester to join Jersey since the start of the Championship, joining teammates Scott van Breda and Matti Williams at St Peter while Reds’ forward Kyle Hatherell has moved to Worcester.

