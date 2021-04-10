Chiefs keep hold of flier Cordero

ARGENTINA flyer Facundo Cordero has extended his contract at Exeter.The 22-year-old, who can play full-back or wing, joined last summer prior to the season restarting.Cordero, the younger brother of former Chiefs back Santiago, has scored two tries in 11 appearances for the club.The club have not disclosed the length of his new deal at Sandy Park.“He can only get better – and he’s already pretty good – so that not only bodes well for him, but for us as well moving into the future,” said Exeter boss Rob Baxter. “He’s a bit like Santi in th...