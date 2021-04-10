Attwood to stay a Bear next season

BRISTOL Bears veteran Dave Attwood has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club by a further year.The 34-year-old former England international, who won 24 caps between 2010 and 2016, re-joined the club from Bath ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.Attwood came through Bristol’s academy and spent two years in the senior squad before joining Gloucester in 2009.He has made a total of 52 appearances for the Bears and will remain at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2022.“We’re really pleased that Dave is continuing his journey with us,” Bristol director...