Highlanders drop All Black and five others following team protocols breach

The Highlanders have dropped six players, including All Black Josh Ioane, for Friday night’s Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Crusaders after they breached the team protocols.

Head coach Tony Brown has refused to say what the breach was but it could not come at a worse time for the Highlanders who are bottom of the competition standings.

Highlanders, with just one win from four games, travel to Christchurch to take on the reigning champions who remain undefeated thus far.

Sione Misiloi, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Teariki Ben-Nicholas and Patelesio Tomkinson will join Ioane on the sidelines.

“There’s six guys who are unavailable through letting the team down around their standards – broke the code that we live by and it’s all around their professional habits,” Brown told reporters.

“They just let the team down, the leaders and the whole organisation, so they won’t be available for selection.

“They have to earn their right to get selected again so we’ll see how they go for the rest of the week at training and see how they go next week.”

Stuff NZ have reported a ‘loud party’ took place at Ioane’s house over the weekend, a subject Brown refused to comment on.

“Josh is an All Black. If he wants to get back there for sure he’ll have to be better,” said Brown.

“They’re always sorry. We’ve moved on, and they’ve moved on.

“I’m disappointed, the same as the whole organisation.”