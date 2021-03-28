Ospreys chasing Crusaders star Havili

By STEFFAN THOMAS

THE Ospreys are considering a sensational move for Crusaders loose forward Sione Havili.The potential signing of Havili would be a significant coup for the Ospreys with the 23-year-old able to play blindside and No.8.Havili is a Crusaders regular and has a reputation as an explosive ball carrier with an abrasive edge in defence which is what the Ospreys have lacked at times this season.Havili is one of a number of options the Ospreys are looking at, including his fellow Crusader Ethan Roots who has joined the region on a deal until the end of the season.Roots is ...