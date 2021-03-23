Joe Batley extends Worcester Warriors contract to 2023

Worcester Warriors lock Joe Batley has extended his contract at Sixways Stadium until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Batley, who can also play back row, arrived at Worcester last summer from Bristol Bears following a loan spell at Leicester Tigers.

The former England U20s forward has started seven games for the Premiership club this season, and has made an impression on Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.

“I am delighted that Bats has re-signed. I worked closely with him before at Bristol so I know him pretty well,” said Thomas.

“He came here on a one-year deal and he had a couple of injuries early on but recently he has been playing every week and he has shown what a quality player he is, whether that be at six, eight or five.

“Bats is a big man, he’s athletic, he’s got good skills and he is very powerful. He also knows that there is a huge amount of growth left in him.

“We were determined to keep Bats because we didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity for him to continue the great work he is doing and to continue his development.

“We really feel that he can become one of the best players in his position. He’s still a young man and he hasn’t played a huge amount of consecutive games so the challenge for him is to keep improving.

“Off the field he’s a huge personality. The players love him. He’s great for team culture, he drives standards and he leads the lineout.

“So it’s the man off the field as well as the man on the field. This can be a serious business and Bats is an energiser, a ball of fun if you like, which is what you need.”

✍️ We'll be seeing plenty more of @banterwithbats! — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) March 23, 2021

Batley, 24, admits it’s been a frustrating past 12 months but is fully focussed on the future.

“The reason I came here to start with is because of Jonathan Thomas and Mark Irish, who I worked with at Bristol,” Batley said.

“I have got a really good relationship with them and I feel like they have grown my game massively. I have enjoyed getting to know the boys, being part of the team and I know that we have a big future.

“It was frustrating for me early on with the toe injury but now I am kicking on and really happy.”