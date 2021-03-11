England head coach Eddie Jones drops three for France clash

England head coach Eddie Jones has tinkered with his forwards and backs for this weekend’s Six Nations clash against France.

With only a win over Italy to their name through the first three rounds of the tournament, Jones has dropped the trio of Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Jonny Hill for the visit of Grand Slam-hunting France to Twickenham on Saturday.

Daly, present in 30 of England’s last 34 Tests, has been replaced in the starting line-up by Max Malins in a back three which includes Jonny May and Anthony Watson.

Saracens teammate Jamie George has also lost in place in favour of Luke Cowan-Dickie to start at hooker, while Owen Farrell will captain the side at inside centre with George Ford at No.10.

Maro Itoje, criticised for being a magnet for penalties in the 40-24 defeat to Wales, has a new second row partner in Charlie Ewels after Hill was dropped to the bench along with Daly.

England have conceded 42 penalties through the first three rounds of the Six Nations and are on trajectory to set a new Six Nations record – Italy are current holders with a tally of 66.

Jones has also ditched the six-two bench split he had named in the matches against Italy and Wales, with Ollie Lawrence promoted to the bench after being dropped after the loss to Scotland in the opening round.

“This France game is one we are really looking forward to,” Jones said.

“We are of course disappointed that we can’t defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game. We want to show what we are capable of.



“The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday. I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot.”

England team to play France in the 2021 Six Nations

England: 15 Max Malins, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 Ollie Lawrence, 23 Elliot Daly