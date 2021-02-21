Nick Mallett sad to see Italy’s fall but says it’s time for relegation in the Six Nations

FORMER Italy coach Nick Mallett believes World Rugby and Six Nations officials should get their act together and give tier two nations like Georgia a chance.

Mallett, who coached Italy to notable victories over France and Scotland (twice) during a four-year stint between 2007 and 2011, is saddened by their demise but insists it is high time the Six Nations embraced promotion and relegation.

Last week’s 41-18 loss to England was Italy’s 29th successive Six Nations defeat and Mallett told The Rugby Paper: “I am saddened but unfortunately rugby is by far the most minor sport in Italy. Football ...