France add three to squad ready for Scotland

France have recalled the trio of Demba Bamba, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Swan Rebbadj ready for their Six Nations clash against Scotland next week.

After their Grand Slam hopes were ended last year by the Scots at Murrayfield, France’s unbeaten start to the 2021 Six Nations has been tempered in recent days by a Covid-19 outbreak that has affected three senior members of the team’s coaching staff.

Head coach Fabien Gathie, forwards coach Williams Servat and another unnamed member of non-playing staff have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating for seven days.

Preparations for the visit of Scotland to the Stade de France next Sunday have been hit by the news and forced all of the French squad to return home – although all players did test negative.

Nonetheless, Lyon forward Bamba marks his return to the France camp having missed the wins over Italy and Ireland with a hamstring problem.

Toulon duo Gros and Rebbadj are also included as Galthie makes a sweep of his pack to drop Dorian Aldegheri, Baptiste Pesenti and Hassane Kolingar.

France squad to face Scotland

Forwards: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier); Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse); Killian Geraci (Lyon), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Swan Rebbadj (Toulon), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Charles Ollivon (Toulon, captain), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles)

Backs: Sebastien Bezy (Clermont), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon); Louis Carbonel (Toulon), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles); Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Lyon), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier); Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Gabin Villiere (Toulon); Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Brice Dulin (La Rochelle)