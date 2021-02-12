The Championship should become the pathway for coaches says Dean Richards

By JON NEWCOMBE

DEAN RICHARDS has backed the Championship as a good breeding ground for coaches and players in light of the latest setback to befall a league that needs all the love it can get.

The government’s Sports Winter Survival Package (SWSP) has offered already financiallystrained Championship clubs only loans instead of grants, and London Scottish may not be the only club to withdraw from the league before its planned start date on the weekend of March 6.

Scottish assistant coach Stevie Scott has already left his position at the Athletic Ground to take up a job with Romania Rugby Uni...