All systems go for 2021 Six Nations as French government clears teams’ travel

The French government has given the green light for the 2021 Six Nations to go ahead, after examining the health protocols of tournament organisers.

Authorities confirmed it will relax current restrictions specially for Six Nations teams, with all travellers to France required to quarantine for sevens days under current guidelines.

Scotland and Wales will face Les Bleus at Stade de France in this year’s tournament, as Fabien Galthie’s side open the Six Nations with away trips.

Despite being afforded exemptions, teams will be subjected to Covid-19 testing every three days.

“It was a decision expected by everyone in rugby,” said sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on French TV on Tuesday morning.

“The FFR has sent us a strict health protocol, and the decision was taken within the government that the Tournament be held on the date scheduled from February 6 with a health bubble.

“The constraints will mean that players will be exempt from the septaine in force. They will undergo tests every three days and will remain in a bubble with 30 players.

“The inter-ministerial crisis unit (CIC) gave a favourable opinion on Friday to the protocol of the Six Nations tournament (health bubble around each team, test every 3 days, staff reduced to 31, single room, contactless transport.

“With the favour of this protocol, the Ministry for Sport requested an exemption of septaine for the team of France and the other engaged teams, which has been validated to the Ministry of Sport to give the green light to the holding of the tournament in its original form.”

There were fears the tournament may not be able to go ahead due to the fears over a new, more transmissible variant of Covid-19 that has surfaced in the UK.

Last year, the Six Nations was halted with a number of fixtures still left to play due to the outbreak of the virus on the continent which led to the championship’s conclusion taking place in November.

The tournament is due to begin this Saturday, with France traveling Italy for the opening game, shortly before England host Scotland at Twickenham.