John Mitchell signs contract with RFU through to 2023 World Cup

England defence coach John Mitchell has signed a contract extension that keeps him in his role until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The former All Blacks boss joined Eddie Jones’ management team in 2018 after Paul Gustard departed for Harlequins and his responsibilities also include overseeing development of the back-row.

“I’m really happy to sign this contract extension. I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here with England and working with such a talented group of players, coaches and staff,” Mitchell said.

“It takes a long time to really build these relationships and I wanted to continue to carry on the work that we’re all doing to achieve just what we’re capable of here with England.

“I also think it’s the right place for me to evolve and challenge myself as a coach, I’m learning all the time and that’s only going to help me to improve the players and contribute more to this team.

“I really feel we have the potential to do some special things here.”

Mitchell was head coach of New Zealand from 2001 to 2003 and upon stepping down he began a nomadic coaching career that included clubs roles in England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and the United States.

The Kiwi will remain a part of Eddie Jones’ coaching team through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when England will face Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1 and Americas 2 in Pool D.

England cruised into the final at the tournament in Japan a little over a year into Mitchell’s tenure as the man in charge of defence, which saw England concede a combined 23 points in knockout wins over Australia and the All Blacks before losing to the Springboks.

“I’m very pleased to have Mitch here with us as we work to our goal of winning the World Cup in 2023,” said Jones, who will strive to record a first Rugby World Cup victory as head coach in France.

“He’s an experienced and skilled Test coach who adds great value to the coaching staff and player development.”