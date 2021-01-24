Lionheart Mako still confident of playing a big part

By NEALE HARVEY

Mako Vunipola helped England beat Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup

Celebrating success with the Lions in 2017

MAKO Vunipola will miss England’s opening Six Nations clash against Scotland but declares his return is on track and aims to cap the season by achieving his dream of playing in a third British & Irish Lions series this summer.

Vunipola pulled out of England’s Autumn Nations Cup final against France with an Achilles injury. He is running again ahead of this week’s training camp at St George’s Park but Eddie Jones h...